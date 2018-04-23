Skip to Main Content
2 injured after blaze at Regina east end fourplex

Two people were injured after a fire engulfed an east end fourplex in Regina on Sunday night.

Blaze was confined to top floor suite of building

Two people were injured after a Sunday night fire in the east end of Regina. (Creeden Martell/CBC)

Two people are injured and others were forced from their homes after an east end blaze on Sunday night.

Regina Fire and Protective Services was called to the 4000 block of Buckingham Drive E. just before 9 p.m.

The blaze had been confined to the top floor suite of the building.

One person had escaped the building before the blaze became out of control but another person had to be rescued.

The rest of the building's occupants escaped uninjured but had to find somewhere else to stay overnight. 

An investigation is ongoing.

