2 injured after blaze at Regina east end fourplex

Two people are injured and others were forced from their homes after an east end blaze on Sunday night.

Regina Fire and Protective Services was called to the 4000 block of Buckingham Drive E. just before 9 p.m.

2 women taken to hospital after fire on top floor of fourplex on Regina's east side last night. <a href="https://twitter.com/Regina_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Regina_Fire</a> says investigator will be on scene today and Tuesday working to determine cause. Occupants of other suites uninjured, but living elsewhere for time being. —@TDellerCBC

The blaze had been confined to the top floor suite of the building.

One person had escaped the building before the blaze became out of control but another person had to be rescued.

The rest of the building's occupants escaped uninjured but had to find somewhere else to stay overnight.

An investigation is ongoing.