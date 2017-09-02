Members of Regina's Filipino community came together on Saturday celebrate an annual festival of thanksgiving.

Called Pistang Pinoy, the festival is celebrated in towns across the Philippines. It's a chance for people to give thanks for the blessings they have received.

And on Saturday, residents in Regina were blessed with a day filled with performances and food prepared by the Queen City's Filipino community.

The Philippines is a country home to more than 7,000 islands and several dialects. That diversity was showcased Saturday. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

The day began with a morning parade from Massey Park to the University of Regina, where the festival ran from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.

"This event is quite important because it shows the vibrancy of the Filipino community and it's an opportunity as well for Filipino entrepreneurs to display their work and their other businesses," said attendee Pete Escanlar.

"It's also an opportunity for the Filipino community to come together and celebrate the event."

Regina's Filipino community came out in full force to celebrate Pistang Pinoy on Saturday. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

Community has grown

He emigrated to Regina from the Philippines more than 40 years ago and said the community has grown significantly.

"When I first came to Regina it was 1975, there were very few Filipino families here. We basically knew each other," Escanlar said.

"So many young families have arrived and moved to Regina that we know many of them in faces, but we don't know their names anymore."

Escanlar said the Queen City has a tight-knit Filipino community which is remarkable since the nation is comprised of more than 7,000 islands and a number of dialects.

Pete Escanlar says Saturday's event was a chance to showcase Filipino entrepreneurs. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

Brings community together

Festival-goer Nicole Hunter believes it's important the city hosts cultural events like Saturday's festival.

"It's very important because you can just tell how much the community is all around here," she said.

"It just bonds everyone really well together."

Hunter isn't Filipino but her stepmother is, and Hunter said going to events put on by the Filipino community has helped her get to know others in the community.