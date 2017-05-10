The City of Regina and the File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council will sign an agreement in Regina on Wednesday that is aimed at strengthening relationships and the "betterment" of Regina residents.

The agreement is called the Protocol of Recognition, Partnership and Respect, which commits the city and the tribal council to work on joint initiatives to recognize and celebrate diversity within the community, a press release says.

Mayor Michael Fougere will sign the agreement for the city, while Chief Edmund Bellegarde will represent the tribal council.

The agreement is also part of the two organizations working toward honouring the 94 calls to action within the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's final report.

The agreement will be signed at the Gathering Place in Regina at 10 a.m. CST.