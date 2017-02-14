Yesterday, Marshall Pelletier's wife and his baby son received a cold, slushy surprise.

While they were out for a walk, his son was splashed with water from a passing car. Needless to say, Pelletier wasn't impressed.

He had salty, dirty water in his face and eyes because someone couldn't be troubled to obey the law @ctvregina @SGItweets @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/C9i43RBV6q — @_Reynard_

Neither were the police.

Drivers, please do NOT splash pedestrians of ANY age. We should not need to teach common courtesy. #yqrtraffic #yqr https://t.co/uVsxiw59PN — @reginapolice

In Saskatoon and Regina, it's illegal for drivers to splash pedestrians.

Regina police will pursue complaints against drivers, but the people who get splashed need to note the time, date and location and write down the vehicle's license plate number.

Meanwhile, Pelletier and his son have recovered from the incident.

He's doing much better. Thanks for the RTs @reginapolice @SGItweets pic.twitter.com/agzwMBx8JN — @_Reynard_

In Saskatoon, the penalty for splashing a pedestrian can be $90.