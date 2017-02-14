Yesterday, Marshall Pelletier's wife and his baby son received a cold, slushy surprise.

While they were out for a walk, his son was splashed with water from a passing car. Needless to say, Pelletier wasn't impressed.

Neither were the police.

In Saskatoon and Regina, it's illegal for drivers to splash pedestrians.

Regina police will pursue complaints against drivers, but the people who get splashed need to note the time, date and location and write down the vehicle's license plate number.

Meanwhile, Pelletier and his son have recovered from the incident.

In Saskatoon, the penalty for splashing a pedestrian can be $90.