Regina Police are asking for helping solving a fatal hit-and-run that happened sometime last night.

A passerby came across an unconscious man around 7:30 p.m. CST near Ross Avenue and McDonald Street. It appeared he had been hit by some sort of vehicle.

Police arrived and determined the man was dead.

They've notified the man's next of kin.

They're asking that anyone who may seen what happened, or has any information, contact police.