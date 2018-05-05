Regina Farmers' Market welcomes 25 new vendors for 2018 summer season

The Regina Farmers' Market held its first outdoor market of the season Saturday at City Square Plaza.

Operations manager Holly Laird said it will be a big year, as between 25 and 30 new vendors settle in.

Laird said the market now has about 150 vendors in total.

"We're about connecting people with their producers, and with the people who are making and growing their food, so it's just great that there is such interest in that and that we can be such a great part of the local food market," Laird said.

New products this year include Hungarian chimney cakes, "scientifically perfected" coffee and healthy, homemade dog food.

Baechu Kimchi has also set up shop.

Owner Atidthan Sangsawang said baechu means "cabbage" in Korean and is also the name of a cat owned by her friend, who gave her the secret to the perfect kimchi.

"I kind of wanted to honour her traditional recipe," said Sangsawang. "I love this whole probiotic movement and I want to be part of it and offer it to other people."

Sangsawang said, for those who haven't tried it, kimchi is like spicy sauerkraut. She makes two types — a traditional recipe with fish sauce, and a vegan one without.

Right now, Sangsawang said she has about 150 pounds of kimchi on the go. Since the kimchi needs time in brine, she said she will be at the farmers market throughout the summer as new batches are ready. She said it takes between seven and 14 days to ferment.

Laird said vendors will come and go from the market during the summer, with many there on a weekly basis. The market is on every Wednesday and Saturday until October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, she assured.

She encourages Regina residents to stop by.

"I think when people come down to the farmers market, they can really see the impact that their money is having in the food system," Laird said.

"You're not supporting a big conglomeration, you're supporting 'Bob,' who has grown your cherries and lovingly has brought them to the market.

"It's just a strong feeling of connection and being part of a community."