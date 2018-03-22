The Regina Fan Expo has announced its first guest — Beverley Hills, 90210 star Jason Priestley.

Priestley, born in Vancouver, starred in the series as Brandon Walsh between 1990 and 2010.

He has also appeared in several films and televisions series such as Call Me Fitz and the 2013 film Cas & Dylan, which won awards at multiple film festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Fan Expo will take place May 5 and 6 at the Canada Centre in Evraz Place.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.