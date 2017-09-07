The union representing steelworkers at Regina's Evraz plant has reached a tentative deal with the employer.

According to the United Steelworkers Local 5890's website, both it and local 6673 have a tentative deal in place with Regina Evraz.

On Tuesday, the union had served a strike notice to the company that workers were prepared to walk off the job on Friday at 6 a.m. CST.

Union members will hold a ratification vote next Wednesday at the Italian Club.

The union and management have been in contract negotiations for the past 16 months.

The plant is one of Regina's largest private employers, with some 900 people working at the plant located on the north edge of the city.