Regina is developing new rules for council members to guard against unethical behaviour.

Today, the mayor and council members will be at city hall to talk about the new provincial code of ethics for municipal politicians, which they are required to turn into a bylaw by Feb. 23.

The code tells the mayor and councillors to be honest, objective, respectful and accountable. It also tells them that they must be accountable to their constituents.

The plan is for the city to put that code into a bylaw, and then, later, possibly expand it to make it more specific.

In future, it could cover things like hiring relatives of politicians, candidate election behaviour, use of city property and services, improper use of influence, and gifts and benefits.

The city also plans to create a new position called an integrity commissioner to handle complaints involving local leaders.

The commissioner would be independent from city hall and would be called upon on an ad hoc basis to deal with ethical issues.

Penalties could include such things as reprimands or removing council members from committees.

The city is looking at spending $50,000 this year for its integrity commissioner initiative.