It was a time of celebration for Regina's Muslims Sunday, as thousands gathered in the old Mosaic Stadium for Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan — a period where Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

"It is a time of reflection, it is a time of sacrifice, as well as a time of giving to the poor," said Faisal Khan, president of the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan in Regina, of the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan ramifications

Khan said Ramadan is challenging, but it teaches Muslims self-control and gratitude.

"It helps us in controlling our bad habits. It helps us to be a better Muslim, be a better citizen, be a better person who takes care of the environment and the earth," said Khan.

He also said the fasting gives him insight into the struggles of those living in poverty.

Faisal Khan is the president of the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan in Regina. (CBC)

Imam Mohamed Masloh said that, although the month of Ramadan is difficult, there's a spiritual high that comes with the practice.

"It's something amazing. Almost the whole night you're praying," said Masloh.

"It's tiring, but it's a very good feeling."

Eid celebrations

Eid is an Arabic word that means "festival". The day starts off with prayers, and then family and friends gather together to feast and celebrate.

"It's a time to bring the community together and look forward to the future and see how much we can contribute towards Canada," said Khan.

Masloh said the month of Ramadan is also about learning to practice good manners towards one another.

The Islamic Association of Saskatchewan estimates the Muslim population in Regina to be 13,000. Khan estimated about 10,000 were present for celebrations on Sunday.