People clutching prayer mats rushed to find spots in the countless, neatly arranged rows of people that lined an Evraz Place auditorium in Regina Friday morning.

Some were still hurriedly removing their shoes when the sound of Islamic prayers began to roll out of the speakers and reverberate about the room.

Thousands were expected to attend the event to observe the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha.

Many said they found the large turnout at the Eid al-Adha event heartwarming. (Brandon Harder/CBC)

Hamidou Syc, originally from Montreal, said he was impressed with Regina's turnout.

"Our community is growing really fast," he said. "I'm really blessed to see all these Muslims here in Regina."

The large crowd also impressed Jabreel Rana, who's been attending the Regina event for years.

In years past, he said, "There wasn't this much rush."

"Now, you come here and there's barely a place to park," he went on.

He added he's thankful Regina has such an event because many other cities do not.

Even as the prayers were already underway, people flooded into the auditorium and tried to find spots among the crowd. (Brandon Harder/CBC)

As people flooded into the auditorium, men held the doors open for women, some of whom brought their small children. Once families entered the auditorium, mothers and fathers parted ways. Men sat at the front of the auditorium, close to the speaker's podium. In customary fashion, women sat separately, at the back of the room.

Men sat at the front of the auditorium, and women at the back. (Brandon Harder/CBC)

Among fathers in attendance was Maher Elshakankiri. Four years ago, he arrived in Regina with his family from Cairo, Egypt. Before they made the trip, he was thought there wouldn't be many Muslims living in their new home.

"I was impressed. There's a big number," he said. "And it's growing up, so the rate of growing also is really nice."

Elshakankiri said he and his family have always felt welcome in Saskatchewan and he found the turnout at the Eid al-Adha event heartwarming.

The man was in attendance with two of his children. His daughter, Janna Elshakankiri, said the holiday is a "great time to spend with friends and family."

"It felt great to see there's lots of people coming to celebrate," she said. "It's definitely getting bigger."