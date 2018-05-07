Regina man facing weapon and drug charges

A Regina man is facing weapons charges after he was arrested and searched because he matched the description of a robbery suspect.

A man described as tall, thin, with short hair and a pock marked face robbed a business on the 800 block of Argyle Street N. on Saturday afternoon.

Early Sunday morning, a Regina police officer spotted a man matching the description inside a business on Victoria Avenue.

After arresting the 30-year-old man for robbery, police found a loaded sawed-off rifle in his backpack, as well as a small amount of drugs and some ammunition.

After further investigation, police said they do not believe the man is responsible for the robbery.

However, he is facing a total of eight charges and will make his first appearance in court on Monday. Police are still looking for the robbery suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).