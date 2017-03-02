A dilapidated, needle-ridden house in North Central Regina is finally being torn down.

The property at 1454 Angus St., near the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Albert Street, had been the subject of scrutiny after 100 used syringes were found there during a clean-up effort.

​

A dilapidated, needle-ridden house in North Central Regina is finally being torn down after a community group lobbied to get it demolished last summer. (CBC News)

Last summer, a community group lobbied the city to tear the house down, noting it was the site of several fires.

City councillor Wade Murray said it had turned into a haven for drug users. There were also complaints about condoms and garbage.

On Thursday, the city said it had completed the process to take action on the house.

A contractor with a track-hoe spent the day tearing the house to pieces.

There's no word on any future plans for the property.