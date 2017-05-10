Two Regina men are facing 17 charges after a drug and firearms investigation, police say.

The men, ages 28 and 24, were arrested May 9 in the city's south end. Police were acting on information that there were drugs and a gun in a residence on the 100 block of Proctor Place.

There, police say they observed the two men, who are connected to the residence, arrive in the area. They were arrested without incident.

Police seized a vehicle, weapons, ammunition and drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, another amphetamine and Ritalin.

During that arrest, another investigation was ongoing in the city's North Central neighbourhood and a search warrant was executed on the 1300 block of Garnet Street.

There, police found a sawed-off rifle, a sawed-off shotgun and a bag of ammunition for both guns. Further investigation connected the two men previously arrested to Garnet Street residence, and more charges were laid.

Those charges include possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, two charges of careless use of a firearm and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The men appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.