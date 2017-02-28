A Saskatchewan dragon boating team is again going international in March.

Regina's Prairie Dragons Paddling Club will be heading to Ponce, Puerto Rico, for this year's Pan American Club Crew Championships. Around 430 athletes will be competing from 19 different clubs from across North and South America.

The club is made up of a core group of competitive rowers from Regina, along with nine racers from across the Prairies.

This will be the club's sixth international competition since 2004. The team won bronze in South Africa in 2004 and in Malaysia in 2008.

Last summer, the team won gold in the competitive division at the Regina Dragon Boat Festival.

The championship runs March 17-19.