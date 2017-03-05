From a bride and groom to Spiderman, the skating rink in Regina's Victoria Park has seen a lot of visitors this winter.

Taron Cochrane with the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District, which puts in the patch of ice, said there have been more than 5,000 skaters to the park this season.

A wrap-up party Sunday afternoon will cap off the successful year.

"It's a good day to celebrate community, celebrate beautiful downtown Regina, and all the people that made it this record-breaking year it was," Cochrane told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

Cochrane credited the staff at the rink's warm-up hut for the increase in attendance, saying the care and compassion they have shown to people visiting the rink has made the difference.

Skaters could take advantage of the use of free skates from the hut. Cochrane said rink ambassador Kurtis Balon was always willing to even give a lesson or two.

Syrian refugees, along with a Regina Downtown employee, pose for the camera at the Victoria Park skating rink in December. (Taron Cochrane/Regina Downtown)

"Everybody is welcome down at the rink," he said.

The wrap-up event, being held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST, features a hot chocolate bar, face painting and even a visit from the Regina Costume League.