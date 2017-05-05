Students at Regina's Saskatchewan PolyTechnique campus know dental hygiene and care can be pricey.

Dentistry students are teaming up with the Regina Food Bank and the Regina Open Door society to provide free dental care on Saturday for the sixth annual Dental Day.

"Dental Day is a unique experience that allows us to reach out to community members who experience barriers to oral health care and hygiene," said Alanah Mueller, Dental Day co-coordinator, in a press release.

"It is not just another school project but an exciting opportunity to help those who need restorative dental care, but otherwise can't afford it."

From 9:30 a.m. CST to 2:30 p.m., people can make their way down to the PolyTech campus just off Wascana Parkway near the University of Regina.

In the school's fifth floor dental clinic, fillings, tooth extractions and even root canals will be provided to people free of charge.