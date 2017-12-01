Def3 is the living definition of hip-hop in Saskatchewan.

From music to dance to visual art, the musician from Regina does it all. His music has garnered awards and his art is on walls around the world.

Danny Fernandez, aka Def3, is touring the country to showcase his latest album, Small World. Fernandez has been a staple in the game for years, a journey that began when he was a child on a hospital ship sailing across the world.

"It was a pretty unique way to grow up. My parents were missionaries," Fernandez said.

"A company that had several different ships that would turn basically half of it into a hospital and the other half into cargo. People would volunteer to go work on these ships and then they would go to Third World countries and spend significant amounts of time."

His family stayed on those ships for about seven years, travelling from Africa to Latin America to Europe. Those experiences helped shape his life and music career.

My new album "Small World" with @l8nightradio is officially out on iTunes & 🍏Music go cop that and hit me with an RThttps://t.co/6aXLKOF7X7 — @Def3

"What it really taught me was a different perspective on the world because a lot of the places we would go to were places that needed relief," he said.

"So I was at a young age exposed to a lot of the things that people don't really learn about until they're older."

Fernandez said he started performing music with other children on the ships and the experience of growing up surrounded by music from around the world still influences him. On top of that, his family was also vital to his future career as an artist.

"My dad and my mom were also musicians," he said.

His dad played music to him his whole life, he said, and once they moved off the ship to Texas, Fernandez started playing saxophone and a few other things.

Moving to Texas gave Fernandez his first real exposure to hip hop.

"Whether it was stuff like Public Enemy or N.W.A. and things that my mom probably didn't want me listening to, it was just all over the radio and in my school ... the kids were listening to hip-hop."

It's a Small World

Regina hip-hop artist Def3. (Mike Orthner)

Def3's latest album brings together years of influences, years of work, and a passion to create something special.

Produced by Denver's Late Night Radio, Small World has already been a hit with songs like Fill Your Soul hitting CBC Music's Top 10 hip-hop songs. The album features legends like Del the Funky Homosapien and Masta Ace.

But he said the most important collaboration was with his dad, Ramon. They've been working together since Fenandez's first solo album in 2005.

"At the time, I was just learning how to record myself and do all these things and so I had got a bunch of gear ... and I was actually helping my dad record his band," Fernandez said.

"So while I was making my album, those guys were in there all the time and so I ended up just deciding one day we should make a song together."

Almost 60k on Spotify! https://t.co/R89UL0SeFO — @Def3

Over time, those collaborations happened more and more and they started performing together. It was one of those songs from years ago that transformed into El Fin Del Mundo, an instant hit for anyone who spins Small World.

"When we were making this record, I brought the song to Alex (Late Night Radio) and we kind of remixed it and the song took three or four different forms before we finally decided this is the one we want to go with."

Collaborating with his dad aside, the inspiration and origin of the song is just as important for Def3.

He wrote it while travelling through South America in 2009.

"I was in this city called Ushuaia, which is the most southern city in the world and the nickname for that city is El Fin Del Mundo," he said.

"A lot of the content is about me travelling and the things I was seeing at the time."

When he came back, he started playing the song and his dad wrote a chorus to it.

"Then finally on this record, I got to put it out."

Even some of the samples on the track feature audio recordings Fernandez gathered on that trip. If that wasn't enough culture in one piece of art, Def3 is ready for more when he shoots a video for the song this week.

"We're putting out a call for specifically ethnic or cultural dancers or individuals for this music video," he said.

"The idea is that we're looking for people who have a knowledge of dance in a cultural sense. We're really just trying to showcase all of the different cultures within Saskatchewan."

People wanting to take part can reach Fernandez on Facebook or here.

Def3 will be performing a special album release show with Late Night Radio at the Exchange in Regina on Friday.