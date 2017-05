Regina police are investigating after a man's body was found early Wednesday morning.

The body was found in a field south of Assiniboine Avenue and east of the Highway 1 bypass.

Police are investigating with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner.

The man was identified but his name was not revealed. The process of notifying his next-of-kin is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.