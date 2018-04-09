Skip to Main Content
Man and woman facing second-degree murder charge after death Thursday in Regina

Sampson Thunder Goodwill-Severight pronounced dead at the scene by officers

Sampson Thunder Goodwill-Severight died on Thursday. Two people have been charged with murder in connection with his death. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder after a 21-year-old man died on Thursday.

Regina police were called to a home on the 1100 block of King Street around 7 p.m. for reports of an injured man, according to a news release.

Officers pronounced Sampson Thunder Goodwill-Severight dead at the scene.

Police said an autopsy confirmed that Goodwill-Severight's death was a homicide. 

Justin Christopher Ford, 22, and Ragan Marlee Lavallee, 18, have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Both were scheduled to appear in court on Monday. 

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

