Man and woman facing second-degree murder charge after death Thursday in Regina
Charges have been laid against two people after a 21-year-old man died on Thursday.
Sampson Thunder Goodwill-Severight pronounced dead at the scene by officers
Two people have been charged with second-degree murder after a 21-year-old man died on Thursday.
Regina police were called to a home on the 1100 block of King Street around 7 p.m. for reports of an injured man, according to a news release.
Officers pronounced Sampson Thunder Goodwill-Severight dead at the scene.
Police said an autopsy confirmed that Goodwill-Severight's death was a homicide.
Justin Christopher Ford, 22, and Ragan Marlee Lavallee, 18, have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Both were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.