Man and woman facing second-degree murder charge after death Thursday in Regina

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder after a 21-year-old man died on Thursday.

Regina police were called to a home on the 1100 block of King Street around 7 p.m. for reports of an injured man, according to a news release.

Officers pronounced Sampson Thunder Goodwill-Severight dead at the scene.

Police said an autopsy confirmed that Goodwill-Severight's death was a homicide.

Justin Christopher Ford, 22, and Ragan Marlee Lavallee, 18, have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Both were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.