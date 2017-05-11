Another anonymous donor has stepped forward to donate $1 million toward restoring a concert hall at the University of Regina.
The donation to the Darke Hall project was announced on Thursday morning.
Darke Hall, a music venue located on the University of Regina's College Avenue campus, originally opened in 1929 and requires significant repairs.
- University of Regina's Darke Hall closing for $3M facelift
- $4M announced for University of Regina Darke Hall upgrade
Some upgrades needed are to the facility's heating, cooling and electrical systems, for example.
In 2015, $1 million was donated anonymously for improved accessibility for people with disabilities.
In today's announcement, U of R president Vianne Timmons said a family approached the university who were interested in contributing to it in some way.
The family asked to be anonymous as a way to encourage others who may want to contribute, Timmons said.
The family's connection to the building? Timmons said they're community members and community members have a connection to Darke Hall.
There is still money to be raised, she added. Ideally, there needs to be an additional $12 million for the project but Timmons said the U of R feels another $3 million could open the facility.
She referred to those numbers as "lofty goals."