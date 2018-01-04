Community-based non-profit Regina Crime Stoppers wrapped up a record-setting year in 2017, with 1,192 tips.

That number was up nearly 10 per cent over 2016, the most ever since the organization was created 33 years ago.

"When we hear that investigators are receiving more tips and more credible leads in solving crimes, it sends a message to the public, as well as to potential criminals, that Regina is serious about reducing crime and building a safe community," said vice-president Craig Perrault.

The 1,1,92 tips in the past year helped to clear 23 cases, according to Crime Stoppers. This led to 11 arrests and the recovery of $190,800 in stolen property and drugs.

In 2016, Regina Crime Stoppers received 1,088 tips, resulting in 17 arrests and the recovery of $30,500 in stolen goods.

Since it was started in 1984, $10 million in stolen property and drugs has been recovered with the help of Regina Crime Stoppers.