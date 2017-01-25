Regina crime statistics for 2016 are in and the news isn't good.

There were 20,114 crimes reported to police in 2016, which is 6.6 per cent more than the previous year.

The increase in total crime compared to 2015 was driven primarily by increases in property crime.

Motor vehicle thefts were up 17.2 per cent, for instance.

There were also double digit increases for theft (up 14 per cent), break and enter (14 per cent) and robbery (24.7 per cent).

Crimes against people were up, too.

While there were seven homicides in 2016, the same as 2015, there was a 154 per cent increase in attempted murders — 33 in 2016, compared to 13 the year before.

There were 43 sexual assaults reported last year, up from 37 in 2015.

Assaults were down slightly — 1.5 per cent.

While crime is up generally, the silver lining, according to a report going to the Regina board of police commissioners Wednesday, is the comparison to a decade ago. Compared to 2007, there were 12.1 per cent fewer crimes reported, the report says.