When recreational cannabis is legalized by the federal government, six regulated retailers will be granted permits in the City of Regina.

On Monday night, Regina councillors voted in favour of a municipal preparedness plan from the executive committee suggesting the approval of the SLGA issuing the permits to private cannabis retailers in the city.

Coun. Bob Hawkins opposed the motion, citing concerns over municipal costs as well as safety. He said smoking cannabis causes cancer, prevents brain development in youth and can create drug dependency.

"I am concerned about the spread of a drug culture in our society," he said. "I think that marijuana legalization is going to contribute to that."

Most of the other councillors, and Mayor Michael Fougere, said creating a plan for legalization was necessary.

"This is inevitable," Fougere said, regarding national legalization. "The timing is the question. Not if, but when."

Administration will be tasked with developing regulations regarding business licensing, zoning and amendments to the smoking bylaw if the province doesn't set its own rules on smoking cannabis in indoor public places.

City manager Chris Holden said approved locations for pot shops will be similar to adult entertainment facilities, with minimum distances from parks, schools and churches.

Are 6 stores enough?

Coun. Joel Murray brought forth an amendment to the motion, which was carried, suggesting a report by RPS and the city's administration evaluating whether the six locations are proving to be enough to effectively disrupt the black market.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, who also attended the meeting, said the data will be compiled and can be presented to city council within two years.

Bray said he expects licensed retailers to make cannabis safer for users, but said he doesn't expect them to put drug dealers out of business.

"There is going to be a black market ... whether there is one, none, six or 100," said Bray, of the pot shops.

Regarding roadside safety, Bray said the test for impaired drivers is still being finalized but will likely include oral fluid testing, which would indicate impairment, but not the level of impairment.

To initiate a charge, he said a blood test will have to be done. Bray said he expects each of the 140 uniformed officers to have to undergo about four hours of training on drug testing prior to cannabis legalization.