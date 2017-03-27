Regina city council is putting its regular agenda on hold tonight as it grapples with a multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

Last week, Mayor Michael Fougere estimated the provincial budget could cost the city between $6 to $10 million dollars.

The budget cancelled $36 million in grants from SaskPower and SaskEnergy, which were paid to municipalities in lieu of property taxes for infrastructure.

The provincial budget also stopped funding libraries in Saskatoon and Regina.

This weekend, Saskatoon city council held a similar meeting on the provincial budget. Council proposed looking at legal action against the city, including an injunction that would permanently redirect the money from the utility grants into the province's general revenue fund.

Saskatoon estimates the budget cuts will leave the city $8.3 million short in its 2017 budget, and $11.4 million short each year that follows.

This weekend, Premier Brad Wall said on Twitter that municipalities are being asked to share in less than three per cent of the province's loss in resource revenues, writing that cities and towns "can do without raising taxes because of reserve funds."

Saskatoon councillors stressed that drawing on resource funds is not a sustainable option.

Regina's budget meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. CST. Council will deal with its regular business at a special meeting to be held on Tuesday night.