'They like Costco just as much as we do': Pair of resident geese return to Regina Costco parking lot

Signs of spring are popping up around Regina, including in the Costco parking lot.

A pair of Canada geese have made their annual return to the parking lot for nesting.

The two have been nesting in the area for about seven years, according to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan (WRSOS).

"I'm not exactly sure why they have picked that spot, I guess there's probably a lot less predators in that neighbourhood," said Sheri Hodgson, event coordinator and hotline volunteer for WRSOS.

"They like Costco just as much as we do," she said with a laugh.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan is reminding people not to approach or bother the geese, as they can become territorial. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

WRSOS gets numerous calls about the geese, Hodgson said, mostly from residents concerned about the birds' safety. She said the pair must be doing well since they keep returning to the same spot to nest.

Do not approach

Hodgson said people shouldn't approach or bother the geese, as they can become territorial.

"Even when they're nesting right by Costco, they're still technically a wild animal," she said.

"People should stay back and keep their distance and let them go about their daily business."

The geese have been named Kirk and Loosey.

Loosey is usually beside the Costco building tending to the nest, while Kirk can be found in the parking lot protecting the nest from a distance.