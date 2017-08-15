Ronald J. Turner escaped from the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre on Monday. (RCMP)

RCMP are searching for an inmate who escaped the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre on Monday.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 46-year-old Ronald J. Turner, who is described as five foot seven inches tall, 155 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Turner was last seen wearing a white RPCC T-shirt and grey sweatpants.

Police said Turner is not a risk to the public.

Police said Turner may be in Regina but his whereabouts are unknown at this point.

RCMP will not be providing information about how Turner escaped the correctional centre or details about his sentence.

Anyone who spots Turner is asked to call police immediately.