H&M fans only have one month to go before they can visit the store's first-ever location in Saskatchewan.

The 25,550 sq. ft. store will open its doors at Regina's Cornwall Mall at 11 a.m. CST on March 29, carrying clothing for men, women and teenagers, as well as an H&M Kids collection.

The first 500 people through the door will receive an H&M 'Access to Fashion Pass,' valued between $10 and $300.

"We are thrilled to open our first store in Saskatchewan at Regina's Cornwall Centre and look forward to offering amazing fashion for our customers," said Toni Galli, country manager of H&M Canada, in a press release.

H&M first joined the Canadian market in 2004, and now has 85 locations across the country.