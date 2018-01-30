Two men are facing concealed weapons charges, and one faces a charge for providing a false name, after an apparent bear-spray incident at a downtown Regina shopping centre on Tuesday morning.

At about 10 a.m., police were called to a Cornwall Centre entrance. A group of men were involved in an altercation in front of the mall and a 31-year-old was sprayed with what is believed to be bear spray, police say.

A 30-year-old man, who police say had a knife, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. The bear spray police believe was used in the incident was not found.

The victim who was sprayed also had a knife on him when emergency responders arrived, police said.

After he was treated by EMS, the 31-year-old was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

After being taken into custody, police found out he had provided a false name. When he was identified, police found he was the subject of an arrest warrant for breach of statutory release. He was then charged with obstruction of an officer and being unlawfully at large.

Both men are due to make their first appearances on the charges in Regina provincial court Wednesday morning.