Police are investigating a robbery at the Conexus Credit Union on 5th Avenue in Regina on Tuesday.

Police responded to the credit union on the 3400 block of 5th Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.

A man had reportedly walked into the branch and handed a note to a teller instructing her to hand over a quantity of cash.

The teller handed him the money and the man fled, heading west on 5th Avenue.

According to police there was no weapon reported following the incident.

Police say the man is described as being heavyset with facial hair.

The Conexus location closed early following the robbery.