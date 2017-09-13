Regina councilors will discuss whether to reduce school zone speed limits to 30 km/h at a meeting on Wednesday.

In fall 2016, a committee was asked to how to improve safety in school zones, using initiatives like speed reductions and signage. The committee recommended school zone speeds be lowered.

According to the committee's research, pedestrians were found to be more likely to survive being hit by a vehicle travelling at 30 km/h versus one travelling 40 km/h. However, the committee said more research would need to be done before providing a recommendation.

The committee, made of civic traffic staff, school board representatives and members of the Regina Police service, said members were hesitant to provide recommendations on the best engineering practices and potential improvements, according to the report.

However, it says the committee has been restructured and will continue to study school zone safety and provide final recommendations sometime in 2018.

As of the start of the school year, there were 68 school zones throughout the city. The executive committee meeting happens at 11:45 a.m. CST Wednesday.