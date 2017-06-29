Five years ago, Eric Galbraith was roasting coffee beans using a backyard barbecue and popcorn maker.

Now, after a little over a year operating out of a shared space, the owner of 33 1/3 Coffee Roasters is gearing up to expand and open his own storefront along 13th Avenue in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood.

"It's been my dream," Galbraith said of opening there.

The building that will soon become the coffee shop's new home has been in the owner's family since the 1970s. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Third-generation building

Not only is the corner spot in the Gale's Florist building situated in a well-trodden business strip and in an area Galbraith personally loves, it's the building that's been a part of his family's life for more than 40 years.

Galbraith's grandfather purchased the building back in the 1970s, and his mom runs the flower shop next door, where his sister also works.

The 36 year old even spent part of his life living the the apartment above the flower shop right after he was born.

"It's been a long time coming," he said. "I knew it was eventually going to happen. It was just a matter of time."

The new location, which he hopes to have open by fall or the end of the year, will pour coffee for takeout only because of its size: less than 325 square metres.

That building is currently where the beans are roasted, he explained.

As for the business' current home with Malty National Brewing Co. on 15th Avenue, Galbraith said more seating will likely be added since the third business there, T+A Vinyl and Fashion, is moving out.

Eric Galbraith moved into 33 1/3's current location on 15th Avenue last year. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

'Busier' everyday

Galbraith upgraded to a physical shop when the demand for his coffee was too much for his backyard operation.

"Everyday it's getting busier," he said.

He's proud of the coffee offered at the shop, saying he's focused on buying directly from international producers and ensuring farmers and those working in the coffee chain in other countries, such as Columbia, are well paid.

"We're on the higher end of the spectrum as far as cost and quality goes, and I mean people appreciate that, I think."

As for what lies ahead, Galbraith wouldn't say where he hopes the business goes next.

"One coffee shop at a time."