2 city employees who left in 2017 got $100,000 more than their regular wage

Two former City of Regina employees' final take home pay last year was more than $100,000 higher than their regular wage for the time they worked, despite neither working the full year.

Erna Hall, the city's former deputy city clerk, left her job in September after CBC began asking questions about the legitimacy of her master's degree. Hall obtained her degree from Almeda University, a notorious diploma mill, for about $1,500 and a year's worth of work.

Erna Hall, former deputy city clerk, nearly doubled her total take home pay with "other" pay in 2017. (CBC )

Hall's regular pay was $109,946, but she received an additional $102,257 in "other" pay, bringing her total 2017 wages to $212,203.

"Other" pay can include severance, vacation or sick pay, allowances or membership fees exceeding $1,000.

The city's other deputy city clerk, Amber Ackermann, took home $89,069 last year.

Ernie Polsom was paid more than $141,000 in "other" pay after he left his job in March 2017. (CBC)

Ernie Polsom, former director of fire and protective services, made $180,631 for about three months of work.

The former top boss in the city's fire department left his job in March 2017 "without cause."

His regular pay for the three months was $38,899 but he received an additional $141,732 in "other" pay.

Polsom was replaced by Layne Jackson, who made $163,549 in 2017.