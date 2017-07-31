Environment Canada is calling for more hot weather Monday, but Mother Nature may not be needed in order for things to get heated at Regina's council meeting.

Councillors will convene with the task of approving a number of matters that may cause some lively back and forth.

Here's a list of what's coming up for the meeting:

Memorial Cup money

The City of Regina is being asked to chip in $1.3 million to help upgrade the Brandt Centre so the facility can be ready to host to the 100th anniversary Memorial Cup in 2018.

This ask is in addition to a $250,000 grant the city is requested to spend on services needed for the event.

The total cost of renovating the Brandt Centre in time for next year's event is $4 million. The Regina Exhibition Association Limited, which operates the facility, is poised to spend $1.5 million and the Memorial Cup Committee will pay $1.23 million.

An administrative report explains the city's portion would be spent on upgrades to the arena's sound system as well as glass and boards. It would also pay for bleacher seating.

Taxi bylaw review and lottery system

For the third time this year, councillors will debate a series of proposed changes to the city's taxicab bylaw, including the introduction of a lottery system for winter licences.

The latter suggestion — approved last year only to be sent back for more review — has been the cause of hours-long debates amongst councillors and concerns from some cab brokers.

The current system sees seasonal licences distributed directly to brokers, but a lottery system would put them directly in the hands of drivers.

Some brokers and councillors have voiced concerns about the potential impact such a shift would have on customer service and business planning, while some drivers and administrative staff say it's a process already in place in other cities, such as Saskatoon.

On Monday, councillors will vote on an amendment approved by the executive committee to only distribute 40 per cent of winter licences to drivers through a lottery, but keeps the 60 per cent majority in the hands of brokers.

Half-a-million dollar website redesign

Council is being asked to approve spending $500,000 to hire a consultant to lead the redesign of the city's website.

That's according to an administrative report that explains the site was designed in 2008 and can no longer meet the needs of today's user.

"Regina.ca fares poorly compared to websites from other Canadian municipalities, which are easy to use and follow modern design and usability standards," it reads.

Report author Melissa Butler, manager of interactive communications, writes the redesign project is expected to cost more than $500,000 — that's just what council needs to approve to get the project rolling.

Money for the redesign project was approved in the 2017 capital budget, but any work in 2018 is subject to future budget approvals.

Access Without Fear motion

A number of residents and organizations have thrown their support behind Coun. Andrew Stevens' motion to adopt an 'Access Without Fear' policy.

Essentially, the policy would ensure migrants they have full access to civic services without concern they will be reported, detained or deported.

It also commits the city not to collect someone's immigration status unnecessarily or share that information unless required by law.