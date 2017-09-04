The City of Regina is taking the next step in its plan to switch from weekly collection of solid waste to every other week this winter.

Back in April, city council approved the cut as part of an effort to cover a $10.3 million shortfall in the 2017 budget.

This week, councillors on the public works and infrastructure committee are being asked to approve a change of wording in The Waste Management Bylaw to allow for the service tweak.

The change would come into effect in November and last until March 2018.

A report headed to the committee, which meets Thursday, says the switch will save the city $132,000 in labour and fuel costs.

"This change in frequency during certain times of the year occurs in comparable municipalities, including Saskatoon," it reads.

"The frequency of garbage collection will revert to weekly in spring 2018. There is an intention to deliver weekly garbage collection over the Christmas period."

More than 64,000 homes will be impacted by the change.