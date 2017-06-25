A Regina councillor wants the city to ensure refugees and migrants can access its services regardless of their immigration status and without fear of deportation.

Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens will present a notice of motion at Monday's city council meeting, asking that the city become an 'Access Without Fear City.'

It's a policy that's been endorsed by other cities, such as Vancouver, in order to reassure migrants they have full access to civic services without concern they will be reported, detained or deported.

In his motion, Stevens explained Regina should follow suit given its vision to be "Canada's most vibrant, inclusive, attractive, sustainable community where people live in harmony and thrive in opportunity."

Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

He's asking that besides a declaration, city staff only collect someone's immigration or citizenship status if required by federal or provincial law.

The motion also seeks to ensure that someone's immigration status is not shared beyond city departments without their consent.

Stevens also wants city staff to study how employees could be trained about the policy — potentially extending it to city-funded agencies — and what other improvements could be made to ensure refugees or migrants don't face barriers to services.

In terms of money, the motion requests the city ask the provincial and federal government for additional funding in order to offer better support services for migrants and implement the policy.

Policy could extend to police

The motion also states that police do not share someone's personal information about immigration collected during street checks.

Stevens also wants the police to start reporting on the number of immigration cases involving Canadian Border Services agency to be regularly reported to the city's board of police commissioners.