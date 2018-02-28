The City of Regina officially has a spending plan in place for 2018.

City council passed a $443 million operating budget, and some $173 million worth of capital projects in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, following hours of debate.

After listening to a handful delegates and approving the Regina Police Service's $87 million budget, councillors took turns inserting in new budget requests, while trying to squeeze out money from city coffers to lessen the property tax increase.

Initially, the city said this year's increase would translate to an extra $92.40 per year for an average home, calculated at $350,000. After Tuesday, that amount decreased to $82.56.

"It's the best budget we could do," said Mayor Michael Fougere. He then explained how the city faced continued financial challenges in the wake of cuts from the province last spring to programs like grants-in-lieu.

The province cut the grants-in-lieu program in the 2017 budget. SaskPower and SaskEnergy paid communities a flat rate instead of property taxes. That, on top of other revenue-sharing losses, cost some communities millions.

"I hope this is the only budget we're having to do this year," said Coun. Sharron Bryce to laughter from colleagues. "We're doing what we can right now."

To lower taxes, council approved taking around $1.2 million in surplus money and applying it to one-time budget costs.

Failed requests

However, it refused a request from Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani to raid the 2017 winter road maintenance reserve to take out $1 million in an effort to lessen a tax increase.

Ward 2 Coun. Bob Hawkins told council that is one reserve he does not want to mess with.

City manager Chris Holden also cautioned dipping into reserves could place the city at disadvantage in future years.

Among other ideas council rejected was raising property taxes to raise $1.5 million to fix the roof of the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre, as well as spending $250,000 on building bike lanes and multi-lane pathways in 2018.

Mayor responds to police request

Fougere, who also chairs the board of police commissioners, would not commit to hiring the requested 34 police officers sought by Regina police chief Evan Bray.

He pointed out the service was able to restructure so 20 more officers could be added to the frontline.