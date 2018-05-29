Pot shops and daycares can't be neighbours, Regina city council says

Regina's city council has decided that the city's future pot shops cannot within one block of daycares, schools or other places youths are known to frequent — unless it's downtown.

The one block buffer zone will not apply in downtown Regina. Instead each shop's approval in the area will be at the discretion of city council.

Likewise, if a pot shop is set up first, a daycare, school or any other place with children cannot set up within one block. The final bylaw will be put to a vote on at next month's city council meeting.

Councillor Mike O'Donnell said there were some things that needed to be smoothed out when planning for legalized marijuana, but that the planning committee agreed it made sense to have pot shops in the same areas you would a liquor store.

"It also made sense to planning that maybe a buffer zone is a nice way to start," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell also noted it's important that pot shops be visible and easily accessible for those who wish to use them.

"If this is going to be legal ... if the logic says that we don't want people hiding in back alleys and cars, you know under trees and parks, buying and selling then we also have to have some access," he said.

Councillor Bob Hawkins raised the concern of protecting minors from illicit drug use multiple times and raised the prospect of increasing the buffer zone to two blocks instead of one to keep marijuana out of the hands of youth.

"I think that's a reasonable rationale for buffer zones," Hawkins said.

"What I'm asking of council is that they protect our kids by supporting the two- block buffer zone."

The proposed amendment did not gain traction among council and was not introduced.

Marijuana is expected to be legalized by the federal government in 2018, though no firm date has been set.

The Saskatchewan government announced its policy framework earlier this year and set a limit on the number of pot shops which can open in each community.

Regina was allotted six permits, which will be distributed through a random lottery.