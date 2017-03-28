Regina's city council is expected to vote on a funding proposal for Canada Day celebrations at Tuesday's meeting.

The city is contemplating pitching in $100,000 from its general revenue fund. Another $40,000 will be provided from the city's Special Event Grant and $25,000 more will come from sponsorship.

Regina's contribution to the special festivities for the country's 150th anniversary of Confederation will cover security, free transit and fireworks.

The majority — $400,000 worth — of Canada Day celebrations in the city will be federally funded. The province is contributing, too: $15,000 has already been secured from that level of government.

Total costs of the celebration should amount to $577,500, according to report by city administration.

The federal government has committed $2.5 million to the province for the celebrations.