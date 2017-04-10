Regina city council is meeting Monday evening to discuss options for tackling its $10.3-million funding shortfall.

The shortfall is largely a result of the elimination of the provincial grants-in-lieu program, which saw the Crown corporations SaskPower and SaskEnergy transfer payments to municipalities.

The province has said the cities can dip into their reserves to account for the shortfall. Regina Mayor Michael Fougere has said such a measure would be unsustainable as reserve funds are typically earmarked for projects in advance.

City administration is proposing a number of other measures to make up for the lost money.

