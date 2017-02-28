A Regina program that offers food, a needle exchange and other services will be on the move soon.

On Monday night, Regina city council approved a plan to rezone the new proposed home of Carmichael Outreach.

The organization told councillors it had outgrown its current location and wanted to move 2.5 blocks away to a larger building.

The move had brought criticism from some people in the Heritage neighbourhood. 19 residents wrote council, stating they were completely opposed to the move.

"I have real doubts about the idea of a needle exchange and lunch program moving into a residential area," said Alyssa Becker-Burns, who lives in the neighbourhood.

"We've seen regular public consumption of alcohol and drug use outside of Carmichael. Is that something to bring closer to homes, some of which have young children?"

The Carmichael Outreach building on 1925 Osler St. in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood is too small for the agency's current needs, proponents says. (Google Street View)

Cora Gajari, executive director of Carmichael Outreach, said regular sweeps of the outside of the building will continue in the new location.

"We actually check around the sides of the building and if there's people loitering then we ask them to move along or come in," Gajari said. "We don't welcome that at all."

However, city administration backed the relocation, saying Carmichael would be renovating a run-down building in the neighbourhood, and that would help fight drug use and crime in the area.

The new site is located at 1510 12th Ave. and 1872 St. John St..

It's still not clear when Carmichael will move to the new location.