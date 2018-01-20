The lion dance and songs may be ushering in the Chinese New Year in Regina on Saturday night, but the celebration is one that organizers say is for all Canadians.

Nelson Eng is the chair of Regina's chapter of the Chinese Freemasons, which is putting on the event to usher in the Year of the Dog.

Eng said guests will be treated to not only the signature lion dance that heralds the start of a new year, but also to singing and performances from special guests.

Some are coming from as far as Vancouver and China to perform at Casino Regina's show lounge, he said.

In the past, the event has raised funds for Regina hospital services focused on infants and children, and this year is no different, with all proceeds going toward the children's department of Wascana Rehabilitation Hospital.

"Children always are our asset, no matter what," Eng told Saskatchewan Weekend host Shauna Powers.

Regina pediatrician Dr. Chiranjib Talukdar said the support is always appreciated, as is the "fantastic" atmosphere of the event, which brings people of various backgrounds together.

"I think this is a great opportunity for people to mix with different races, learn different cultures and also blend together," said Talukdar. "We take the best of all cultures."

"I want one world, one nation," Eng added. "This is Canada, country of multi-culture."