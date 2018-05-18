Skip to Main Content
Regina man arrested for allegedly breaching order to stay away from kids under age 16

Regina police allege that a 29-year-old man banned from interacting with children was caught doing just that at a private school.

Police allege that the man was exactly where he was not supposed to be and in violation of his prohibition order. (CBC)

A 29-year-old man banned from interacting with children under the age of 16 has been arrested for allegedly doing exactly that.

In a news release, Regina police say the man was arrested Thursday.

Police say they received reports that he had been appearing at a Regina private school and interacting with the children since April 27.

They investigated and determined that he was in violation of his court-ordered conditions.

He is now charged with breach of a prohibition order and breach of probation.

