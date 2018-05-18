Regina man arrested for allegedly breaching order to stay away from kids under age 16
Regina police allege that a 29-year-old man banned from interacting with children was caught doing just that at a private school.
Police allege the man was interacting with kids at private school contrary to his conditions
In a news release, Regina police say the man was arrested Thursday.
Police say they received reports that he had been appearing at a Regina private school and interacting with the children since April 27.
They investigated and determined that he was in violation of his court-ordered conditions.
He is now charged with breach of a prohibition order and breach of probation.