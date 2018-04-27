Regina man facing child pornography charges
A Regina man is facing child pornography charges after illegal images were found in emails, the RCMP says.
Images had been discovered in email accounts
The investigation into the man dates back to last year. The Saskatchewan ICE unit was notified about the images by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.
He is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography. He appeared in court on Thursday.