A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after a 12-year-old girl was injured in a chemical explosion at Ruth M. Buck Elementary school Wednesday.

Regina police were called to the school Wednesday afternoon, according to a police news release.

The 12-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, allegedly made an improvised explosive device by mixing chemicals in a closed container.

The incident happened on the school's playground. The girl's injuries were consistent with chemical burns, the release said.

Police said there is no evidence the incident was targeted.

The boy is charged with using explosives, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

Police searched the boy's home and continue to assess any potential threats in the future.

He was scheduled to appeared in court Thursday morning.