A local not-for-profit group in Regina is reaching out to the community for supplies to help them pass on a little warmth this winter.

Angels 4 Warmth spokesperson Ruth Barlow said the extreme cold in the area has meant an increased demand for shelter and warm clothes in the city.

The nearly 40 organizations the group supplies with mittens, toques, scarves and other cold-weather items have been asking for even more than usual.

"As we know, most of the smaller groups now are not qualifying for larger donations and grants from organizations so consequently we're relying on donations from general public," said Barlow.

The group has also received requests from schools for slippers for students without indoor shoes or socks.

This year, Angels has taken on a special project with the Downtown Business Improvement District to make hats, mittens and scarves for people at the skating rink at Victoria park.

The non-profit group Angels 4 Warmth hung about 300 scarves for the taking in Victoria Park in November. (Facebook/Angels 4 Warmth SK)

They also supply neon orange hats, mittens and scarves to volunteers who shovel snow at intersections after street ploughing is complete to give them visibility.

In total, it means the about 100 knitters go through about $1,000-1,500 worth of yarn a month. They produce about 1,000 items a month

Participants also complete crocheting and quilting projects.

"It is nice to sit down and know that you can knit for a couple of hours or you can take your knitting and socialize for a couple of hours, and you can come up with something that's neat and creative and that you know is going to be truly appreciated by somebody that requires warmth," Barlow said.

"It's an incredible experience."

The most popular yarn among the group is worsted weight. Some wool in the yarn makes the items warmer but Barlow said they prefer not to use pure wool.

The members meet once a month at Holy Trinity Church and are always accepting new members.

Yarn can be dropped off at Lorne Drugs at 2255-14th Ave. or Regina Senior Citizen Centre at 2134 Winnipeg St.