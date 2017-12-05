The City of Regina is looking at raising cemetery fees over the next two years.

In a report headed to the city's finance committee later this week, the administration is asking for a four per cent increase in 2018 and a 3.5 per cent increase in 2019.

That would mean that a standard cemetery plot would increase from $1,575 to $1,640 next year and $1,695 in 2019.

The report said crumbling infrastructure, as well as increased labour and equipment costs mean the increase is necessary.

"Limited funding has been allocated to repair and restore existing assets and infrastructure such as roads, irrigation systems, turf and trees," read the report. "It is vital that the aging infrastructure be addressed as much of it is beyond replacement lifecycle."

According to city documents, Regina license fees would still be some of the lowest in the Prairies, even after the increase. In Calgary, fees range from $2,900 to $3,100. In Edmonton, fees can reach as high as $4,900.

The city said the number of people buried in the cemeteries has stayed relatively steady in the last several years, at an average of 600 interments. Administration said that means there's less opportunity for increased revenue without raising fees and charges.

Last month, Saskatoon City Council voted to increase its cemetery fees by five per cent.

Councillors will debate the issue at a meeting on Tuesday.