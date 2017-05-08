People in Regina saluted midwives Sunday afternoon as part of the International Day of the Midwife.

The afternoon was to "celebrate the midwives that we have working tirelessly for us," said Regina advocate and event organizer Julian Wotherspoon.

They discussed how services could be expanded in Saskatchewan — and why they think they should be.

Julian Wotherspoon said she'll be watching closely to see what a single heath authority will mean for midwifery services in rural Saskatchewan. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Worthspoon has been a birth doula for numerous years in Regina, and had a midwife involved in her second birth. Her first son was born in 2009. That was before midwifery regulations were implemented in Saskatchewan, so she was unable to access a midwife. However, she remained interested in the service.

She "wasn't a fan" of not knowing who was going to be at the birth or the short medical appointments.

"Our care, during the pregnancy, labour, delivery, was fine. There wasn't anything, you know, incredibly negative to say about it, it just wasn't the relationship that we wanted."

Midwives in the province are licensed with the Saskatchewan College of Midwives. Saskatchewan has 15 registered midwives. (The Canadian Press)

She knew she wanted to feel more supported and develop a real relationship with her care provider as she prepared for her second birth.

With the use of a midwife, Wotherspoon was able to have that. Additionally, she had her family by her side and her eldest child involved in the birth. Midwives work with an interdisciplinary team to provide primary health care to women.

Midwives could fill 'gaps' in province

"Midwives are a really key piece to addressing some of the gaps in care we experience in Saskatchewan," she said.

It's difficult to implement infant and maternal services in the province because of the widespread rural populations and the diversity of the people, Wotherspoon said.

She noted rural and Indigenous midwifery is important, but for many families, accessing culturally-appropriate care close to home isn't possible.

"Midwives: their model is just really well placed to address all of those challenges to providing care."

The Regina salute to midwives was held at the Artful Dodger. It included a screening of the documentary Milk, an open discussion and a message from the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Registered midwives are currently only employed in three of 13 regional health authorities, according to the Midwives Association of Saskatchewan website.

There are 15 funded midwives in the province, according to the Saskatchewan College of Midwives. Three currently work in the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region and six are with the Saskatoon Health Region.

Julian Wotherspoon said the positive effect of a midwife extends beyond the mother, and can help everyone from aunts to grandmothers to uncles to entire communities. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Wotherspoon wants to see more working in the province.

"What we're really looking for is an expansion and a building upon those services," she said. "There's a lot of room and a lot of potential to grow midwifery services."