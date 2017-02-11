Performers took to the stage Saturday as people came together to celebrate heritage language in Regina.

"This is one day where all the cultures, all the languages will come together, celebrated as one … and feeling all connected being part of Canada," said Chanchal Sethi, vice-president of the Saskatchewan Organization for Heritage Languages board.

About 10 multicultural groups were involved in the day's celebrations. Sethi said the performances were all very colourful and very diverse.

About 10 multicultural groups were involved in the celebration of Heritage Language Day. (CBC)

"We have a mix of different cultures and languages, and they're performing in their own mother language and their own performances."

The event was held as an early celebration of International Mother Language Day, proclaimed by UNESCO, which takes places Feb. 21. Sethi said both Regina and Saskatoon have proclaimed Feb. 19 to 25 as Heritage Language Week.

Sethi said the week will help celebrate the changes happening in the province, which she says is seeing more multilingualism now.