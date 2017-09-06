Keeping up with school board meetings for Regina Catholic Schools is now as easy as the click of a mouse.

Parents, teachers and staff can now watch the meetings from the comfort of their own homes after the board agreed to begin live streaming their meetings online.

The first board meeting of the 2017-18 school year was on Sept. 5. It was available for viewing live online on the Regina Catholic Schools website.

Regina Public Schools jumps on board

The idea of live streaming school board meetings has been highly debated throughout the province, in both Regina and Saskatoon.

Terry Lazarou, spokesperson for Regina Public Schools, said the board for the public system is working to live stream its meetings as well.

There was some discussion about making meetings live throughout the 2016-17 school year. In the past, those on the board and members of the media needed permission from the whole board in order to record meetings.

Initial opposition

Board member Adam Hicks presented the motion in February 2017, pointing to a need for transparency. When the topic was raised, many board members were opposed to the concept, sighting a need for boundaries and other concerns.

While the motion was initially defeated, it has since been passed.

Hicks said people can look forward to watching the live-streamed meetings online soon.